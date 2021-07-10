  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cancellation Information

Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

6 Night
Greece & Croatia Cruise

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

8 Night
Greek Isles Cruise

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cheap Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 50% on last minute Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises often sail to Venice, Athens, Katakolon (Olympia), Corfu and Koper during their cruise itinerary. Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises could leave from Venice. Most commonly, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 28th April 2021.

