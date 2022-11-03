  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
November 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

MSC Musica
MSC Musica
MSC Musica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

15 Night
Pharaoh Kings & EmperorsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

3 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Brindisi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Jacques Cartier

13 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Seven Seas Splendor

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Lirica

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

264 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Lirica

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

264 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Ancient Civilizations VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Lirica

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

264 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

9 Night
Canary Islands & Spain CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

