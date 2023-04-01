  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

We found you 9 cruises

Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

7 Night
Italy & Greece VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

7 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

9 Night
Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

8 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Winter 2021/22 with Cunard

Choose Cunard Fare and select one of the following

  • Free car parking
  • Free coach transfers
  • Free on-board spending money
  • Book and Early Saver Fare & enjoy low prices

Cruise118

7 Night
7-nt Amalfi & Dalmatian Coasts VoyageDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
The Med Of The Med VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Croatia Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

November 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

November 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

February 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

February 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

March 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

March 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

January 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

January 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

February 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

February 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

May 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

May 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

June 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

June 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.