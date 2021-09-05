  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Western Mediterranean Cruises

Florence, Italy (Photo: Nattee Chalermtiragool/Shutterstock)

About Western Mediterranean Cruises

The Western Mediterranean is one of the most diverse cruise regions. Spanning two continents (Europe and Africa), the region includes the artistic meccas of Italy, France and Spain and Arabic culture in Morocco and Tunisia. The itinerary is ideal for art and history lovers who also wish to explore the region's landmarks, beaches, cafes and boutique shops. Don't miss highlights such as Barcelona's Las Ramblas, a day trip to Capri from Naples or Sorrento, or an excursion to the wine-making villages of the French countryside.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

9 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Meraviglia

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

469 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

9 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

8 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit Of Discovery

14 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

14 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

14 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape

11 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

13 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Cruise to Western MediterraneanDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Western Mediterranean

What is the best time to cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

Western Mediterranean cruises -- to marquee ports like Rome, Florence and Barcelona -- are offered year-round. Peak season is during the summer, despite the fact that many restaurants, shops and attractions close for the entire month of August in a number of European cities. The shoulder seasons of early spring and late fall are great options for lighter crowds and more affordable cruise fares.

Which cruise lines go to the Western Mediterranean?

Most mainstream cruise lines -- including Celebrity, Disney, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian --offer Western Caribbean sailings. Italian cruise lines MSC Cruises and Costa offer the most year-round options. Luxury cruise lines are also well-represented in the region with lines including Azamara, Windstar, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn and others frequenting Western Mediterranean ports.

What are some things to do in the Western Mediterranean?

Western Mediterranean cruises encompass some of Europe's most iconic cities and destinations and offer a huge diversity of sights, attractions and activities.  You can visit world-class art museums like the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, take an excursion to the ancient city of Pompeii, hit the casino in Monte Carlo or relax on the beach in Capri, just to name a few. For more: Western Mediterranean Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

Yes, a passport is required for Western Mediterranean cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

What you pack for the Western Mediterranean will be highly dependent on the time of year of your cruise, but comfortable walking shoes are always a must. Light layers are a good idea year-round and some warmer options are a good idea during the colder months. We also recommend bringing a reusable water bottle if you're visiting in the summer; crowded Mediterranean streets can become unbearably hot and dehydration can become an issue.

