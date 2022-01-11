  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Marella Cruises Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Europe - Western Mediterranean
Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Magic Of SpainDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery 2
TUI Discovery 2
Marella Discovery 2

7 Night
Mediterranean SecretsDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Colourful CoastsDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Highlights Of The MediterraneanDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Cosmopolitan ClassicsDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer

7 Night
A Canarian ChristmasDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer

7 Night
A New Year's DreamDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Marella Explorer

7 Night
A Canarian ChristmasDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery 2

7 Night
Cosmopolitan ClassicsDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Canarian FlavoursDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Island ExplorerDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Island ExplorerDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Mediterranean MedleyDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Treasures Of The MediterraneanDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Coastal GemsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Colourful CoastsDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer

10 Night
Three Seas Adventure 1Details

201 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer

11 Night
Three Seas Adventure 2Details

201 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Magic Of SpainDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer 2

19 Night
Caribbean WelcomeDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Coastal GemsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Treasures Of The MediterraneanDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Mediterranean MedleyDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Spanish DelightsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery

19 Night
Atlantic DiscoveryDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

