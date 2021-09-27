  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

12 Day Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Filters

Any
Europe - Western Mediterranean
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

13 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Southampton Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

14 Night
Mediterranean Beaches & CitiesDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Bougainville
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Bougainville

13 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic

12 Night
Mediterranean With Greek Isles Cruise From Civita...Details

469 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Saga European River Cruises

2 Brand new 5* ships on sale now for 2022!

  • Award-winning river cruise holidays for over 50's
  • Includes VIP door-to-door travel service
  • Book today with a low £99pp deposit
  • Speak to the experts at RiverCruising.co.uk on 0800 810 8234

Rivercruising.co.uk

Seven Seas Mariner

19 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

22 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marella Explorer 2

14 Night
Atlantic ExplorerDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Marella Discovery

18 Night
Voyage To The TropicsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery 2

17 Night
Transatlantic DiscoveriesDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Spirit Of Discovery

19 Night
Festive Celebrations In The CanariesDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager

17 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Champlain

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Anthem of the Seas

14 Night
Mediterranean Beaches & CitiesDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

14 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

17 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

22 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

14 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

14 Night
Mediterranean Cities CruiseDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas

12 Night
Mediterranean Greek IslesDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas

12 Night
Mediterranean Greek IslesDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marella Explorer 2

16 Night
Caribbean ExplorerDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Classic Med VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Clipper

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

12 Antarctica Cruises

12 Antarctica Cruises

12 Transatlantic Cruises

12 Transatlantic Cruises

12 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

12 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

12 Asia Cruises

12 Asia Cruises

12 Caribbean Cruises

12 Caribbean Cruises

12 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

12 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

12 Southern Caribbean Cruises

12 Southern Caribbean Cruises

12 Europe Cruises

12 Europe Cruises

12 Western Mediterranean Cruises

12 Western Mediterranean Cruises

12 Hawaii Cruises

12 Hawaii Cruises

12 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

12 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

12 South America Cruises

12 South America Cruises

12 Around the World Cruises

12 Around the World Cruises

12 Middle East Cruises

12 Middle East Cruises

12 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

12 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

12 Canada & New England Cruises

12 Canada & New England Cruises

12 Baltic Sea Cruises

12 Baltic Sea Cruises

12 South Pacific Cruises

12 South Pacific Cruises

12 Transpacific Cruises

12 Transpacific Cruises

12 Mediterranean Cruises

12 Mediterranean Cruises

12 Africa Cruises

12 Africa Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.