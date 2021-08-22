  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

15 Day Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Marella Explorer 2
Marella Explorer 2 (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer 2

16 Night
Caribbean ExplorerDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner

19 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner

22 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery

18 Night
Voyage To The TropicsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Valiant Lady Makes Her UK Debut in 2022

Virgin Voyages offering 8 cruises from Portsmouth

  • Sail The Virgin Way, a sophisticated yet relaxed adult only experience
  • Includes 20+ eateries, WiFi, tips, basic bevvies & fitness classes
  • 3-nighter to Bruges, 11-nighter to Canaries & 12-nighter to the Med
  • Book with an award-winning family business, est. 1959 ☎ 0800 810 8256

Travel Village Group

Marella Discovery 2

17 Night
Transatlantic DiscoveriesDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Voyager

17 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

17 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Seven Seas Splendor

22 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spirit Of Discovery

19 Night
Festive Celebrations In The CanariesDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Mariner

17 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spirit Of Discovery

16 Night
Charming Canary IslandsDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marella Discovery

19 Night
Atlantic DiscoveryDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager

20 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

17 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

17 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week Alaska Cruises

2 Week Alaska Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week South America Cruises

2 Week South America Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Australia & New Zealand Cruises

2 Week Australia & New Zealand Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week Baltic Sea Cruises

2 Week Baltic Sea Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Arctic Cruises

2 Week Arctic Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.