Western Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Island ExplorerDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer 2
Marella Explorer 2 (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer 2

7 Night
Continental CoastsDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Highlights Of The MediterraneanDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

11 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

7 Night
A Canarian ChristmasDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Classic Med VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Island ExplorerDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Discovery 2

7 Night
Mediterranean SecretsDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Cosmopolitan ClassicsDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

9 Night
Spring Med & Grand Prix VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

7 Night
Mediterranean Jewels VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Rapallo
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

7 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

7 Night
Cities Of The Western Med VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

10 Night
Mediterranean Journey VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

7 Night
A New Year's DreamDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Colourful CoastsDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - Western Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - Western Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 92% on last minute Europe - Western Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - Western Mediterranean cruises often sail to Gibraltar, Madeira (Funchal), Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Tenerife and Cartagena (Spain) during their cruise itinerary. Europe - Western Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Las Palmas, Rome and Tenerife. Most commonly, Europe - Western Mediterranean cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.