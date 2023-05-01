  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

We found you 20 cruises

MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
Greek Islands & Malta CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Taormina
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Grand Prix Weekend VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Spain, France & Italy CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
France, Italy & Greece CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Spain, France & Italy CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Monaco Grand Prix VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
