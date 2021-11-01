  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Western Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Western Mediterranean Cruise Deals

We found you 11 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
Greek Islands & Malta CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

5 Night
Grand Prix Weekend VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Isn’t It Time to book your next holiday?

  • Book a Celebrity cruise now and save up to 20% off the cruise fare
  • We’ll also help you get there with flights to Europe from £99pp
  • Plus, Drinks, Wi-Fi and Tips are Always Included
  • Hurry! Offer Ends 1 November 2021. T&C’s Apply.

Celebrity Cruises

7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Spain, France & Italy CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Monaco Grand Prix VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Spain, France & Italy CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
France, Italy & Greece CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Isn’t It Time to book your next Celebrity cruise?
Book a Celebrity cruise by 1 November 21 and save up to 20% off the cruise fare. We’ll also help you get there with exclusive airfares on our Fly-Cruises: Fly to Europe from £99pp or save up to £150pp on flights to the Caribbean. Plus - Drinks, Wi-Fi and Tips are Always Included. T&C’s Apply.
Read More

Cheap Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - Western Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - Western Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 47% on last minute Europe - Western Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - Western Mediterranean cruises often sail to Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Rome (Civitavecchia), Cannes, Corsica (Ajaccio) and Cinque Terre during their cruise itinerary. Europe - Western Mediterranean cruises could leave from Barcelona, Rome and Venice. Most commonly, Europe - Western Mediterranean cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd November 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.