  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

17 Day Cruises to Hawaii

Filters

Any
Hawaii
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

47 Night
Tales Of The South PacificDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

17 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

35 Night
Hawaii Tahiti & MarquesasDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

50 Night
Tales Of The South PacificDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Valiant Lady Makes Her UK Debut in 2022

Virgin Voyages offering 8 cruises from Portsmouth

  • Sail The Virgin Way, a sophisticated yet relaxed adult only experience
  • Includes 20+ eateries, WiFi, tips, basic bevvies & fitness classes
  • 3-nighter to Bruges, 11-nighter to Canaries & 12-nighter to the Med
  • Book with an award-winning family business, est. 1959 ☎ 0800 810 8256

Travel Village Group

Koningsdam

17 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

25 Night
Circle Hawaii & Mexican Riviera CollectorDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

24 Night
Mexican Riviera & Circle Hawaii CollectorDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Koningsdam

18 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

17 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zuiderdam

18 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

45 Night
Tales Of The South PacificDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

18 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

18 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

17 Antarctica Cruises

17 Antarctica Cruises

17 Transatlantic Cruises

17 Transatlantic Cruises

17 Asia Cruises

17 Asia Cruises

17 Caribbean Cruises

17 Caribbean Cruises

17 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

17 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

17 Southern Caribbean Cruises

17 Southern Caribbean Cruises

17 Europe Cruises

17 Europe Cruises

17 Western Mediterranean Cruises

17 Western Mediterranean Cruises

17 Hawaii Cruises

17 Hawaii Cruises

17 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

17 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

17 South America Cruises

17 South America Cruises

17 Around the World Cruises

17 Around the World Cruises

17 Middle East Cruises

17 Middle East Cruises

17 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

17 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

17 Canada & New England Cruises

17 Canada & New England Cruises

17 Baltic Sea Cruises

17 Baltic Sea Cruises

17 South Pacific Cruises

17 South Pacific Cruises

17 Transpacific Cruises

17 Transpacific Cruises

17 Mediterranean Cruises

17 Mediterranean Cruises

17 Africa Cruises

17 Africa Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.