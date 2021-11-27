  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

7 Day Cruises to Hawaii

Filters

Any
Hawaii
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Pride of America
Pride of America
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Set sail on board Celebrity Silhouette®

Getaways from Southampton with Celebrity Cruises

  • Always Included with Drinks, Tips & Wifi on all sailings!
  • Selected UK Staycations receive Port Parking & Balcony Upgrades!
  • CLICK HERE TO BOOK
  • Terms & Conditions Apply.

Iglu Cruise

Crown Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

10 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crown Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Hawaii - Other Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Hawaii - Other Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas

10 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

473 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

16 Night
Hawaii - Other Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

16 Night
Hawaii - Other Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crown Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

7 Transatlantic Cruises

7 Transatlantic Cruises

7 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

7 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

7 Alaska Cruises

7 Alaska Cruises

7 Asia Cruises

7 Asia Cruises

7 Caribbean Cruises

7 Caribbean Cruises

7 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Western Caribbean Cruises

7 Western Caribbean Cruises

7 Europe Cruises

7 Europe Cruises

7 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

7 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

7 Western Mediterranean Cruises

7 Western Mediterranean Cruises

7 Hawaii Cruises

7 Hawaii Cruises

7 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

7 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

7 South America Cruises

7 South America Cruises

7 Around the World Cruises

7 Around the World Cruises

7 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

7 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

7 Canada & New England Cruises

7 Canada & New England Cruises

7 Baltic Sea Cruises

7 Baltic Sea Cruises

7 South Pacific Cruises

7 South Pacific Cruises

7 Mediterranean Cruises

7 Mediterranean Cruises

7 Mexico Cruises

7 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.