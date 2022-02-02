  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Indian Ocean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

29 Night
Grand Journey: Arabian Sea To The MediterraneanDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

17 Night
Holy Land & Arabian Gems I IDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

15 Night
Ancient Kingdoms & Storied PagodasDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

35 Night
Treasures Of India, Egypt & ArabiaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

17 Night
Jewels Of India & ArabiaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

14 Night
Ancient Cultures & Modern WondersDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

16 Night
Grand Journey: Southeast Asia, India & The UaeDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

33 Night
Seas Of Sinbad I IDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

18 Night
Arabia, Egypt & Holy LandDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

31 Night
Southeast Asia, India & ArabiaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

17 Night
Legends & AntiquitiesDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Indian Ocean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Indian Ocean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Indian Ocean cruises. Save up to 45% on last minute Indian Ocean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Indian Ocean cruises often sail to Athens, Dubai, Singapore, Aqaba (Petra) and Mumbai (Bombay) during their cruise itinerary. Indian Ocean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Dubai, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Singapore. Most commonly, Indian Ocean cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.