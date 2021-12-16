  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
6-9 Day Cruises to the Indian Ocean

Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
From Singapore To Sri Lanka & BeyondDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

9 Night
Icons Of The Indian OceanDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Colombo
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit
Crystal Esprit (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Esprit

7 Night
Seychelles Yachting SerenadeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

9 Night
South Asian TapestryDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Bellot

9 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Jacques Cartier

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Bellot

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Crystal Esprit

6 Night
Seychelles InterludeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Bellot

9 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Colombo
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Jacques Cartier

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Muscat
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Bougainville

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Jacques Cartier

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

