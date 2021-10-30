  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Mexican Riviera Cruises

Puerto Vallarta (Photo:Diego Grandi/Shutterstock)

About Mexican Riviera Cruises

With its scenic coastline extending around the Baja Peninsula, western Mexico consists of three states and a petite grouping of islands. An experience on Mexico's Gold Coast may include lounging on the beach, kayaking a sandbar, exploring Mayan ruins or dancing in trendy nightclubs. Mazatlan offers a more traditional cultural experience, while Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas are especially accommodating to cruisers looking to shop or head to local restaurant and bars.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss

5 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle

6 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

1,400 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner

9 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

7 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

10 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

10 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Miracle

4 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

1,400 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Discovery Princess

5 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

8 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

241 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Wonder

7 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Wonder

5 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

10 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
National Geographic Venture

8 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Loreto
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

10 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

10 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Panorama

7 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Miracle

5 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

1,400 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Radiance

3 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Radiance

4 Night
Cruise to Mexican RivieraDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Mexican Riviera

What is the best time to cruise to the Mexican Riviera?

Mexican Riviera cruises -- encompassing ports like Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan -- are offered year-round, with the most crowded time being the winter months. However, summer in this part of Mexico can be uncomfortably hot and humid, so spring and fall are particularly nice options.

Which cruise lines go to the Mexican Riviera?

Nearly all of the major cruise lines, including Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America, Princess and Disney, feature regular Mexican Riviera itineraries. Luxury lines like Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas include Mexican Riviera ports on Panama Canal and Central America itineraries.

What are some things to do in the Mexican Riviera?

The beaches and bars get top billing on Mexican Riviera cruises and there are plenty to choose from throughout. Water sports (including surfing), shopping and dining are also hugely popular.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Mexican Riviera?

Americans with Mexican Riviera cruises beginning and ending in the same U.S. port (Los Angeles, for example) do not need a passport. If your cruise starts or ends in a Mexican port, you'll definitely need a passport; having one is highly recommended for everyone in case travel plans change.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Mexican Riviera?

Lightweight, comfortable shorts, t-shirts and sundresses as well as swimsuits and sunscreen are musts.

