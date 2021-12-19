  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from San Diego to the Mexican Riviera

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Mexican Riviera
San Diego
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Set sail on a UK Princess cruise this summer

  • All-inclusive balcony cruises from £489pp
  • Scenic sailings or voyages with UK ports of call
  • Premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities all included
  • MedallionClass holidays only Princess can show you

Princess Cruises UK

Disney Wonder

4 Night
Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

4 Night
Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

3 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Disney Wonder

2 Night
Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zuiderdam

9 Night
Mexico & Sea Of CortezDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Mexico & Sea Of CortezDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

4 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

12 Night
Mexico & Sea Of CortezDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

7 Night
Mexican Riviera HolidayDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

7 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

5 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

10 Night
Mexico & Sea Of CortezDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

5 Night
Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zuiderdam

10 Night
Mexico & Sea Of Cortez HolidayDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Callao to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from Callao to the Mexican Riviera

106 Reviews
Cruises from Colon to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from Colon to the Mexican Riviera

487 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera

607 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from Miami to the Mexican Riviera

2,752 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from San Diego to the Mexican Riviera

329 Reviews
Cruises from San Francisco to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from San Francisco to the Mexican Riviera

386 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from Vancouver to the Mexican Riviera

741 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from Florida to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from California to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from California to the Mexican Riviera

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.