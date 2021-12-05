Cheap Mexican Riviera Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mexican Riviera. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mexican Riviera cruises. Save up to 87% on last minute Mexican Riviera cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mexican Riviera cruises often sail to Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Ensenada and Los Angeles during their cruise itinerary. Mexican Riviera cruises could leave from Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Mexican Riviera cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.