Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Mexican Riviera

Cancellation Information

December 2021
Mexican Riviera
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
7 Night Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Panorama
Carnival Panorama (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Panorama

7 Night
7 Night Mexican Riviera Cruise

71 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Mexican Riviera Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mexican Riviera. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mexican Riviera cruises. Save up to 21% on last minute Mexican Riviera cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mexican Riviera cruises often sail to Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Los Angeles during their cruise itinerary. Mexican Riviera cruises could leave from Los Angeles, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Mexican Riviera cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 28th April 2021.

