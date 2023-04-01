  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

We found you 13 cruises

Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

15 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

212 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam
Volendam

21 Night
Panama CanalDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

17 Night
Panama CanalDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam
Eurodam

19 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,100 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,100 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Carnival Journeys - Panama CanalDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Panama CanalDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,100 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Panama CanalDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
