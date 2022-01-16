  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

South America Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
South America
Any
10-14 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
South America From Buenos Aires To Santiago: Argentina & ChileDetails

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Peru & Chile VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

14 Night
Argentina, Uruguay & BrazilDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

14 Night
South America CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

New 2021 cruises with Royal Caribbean!

Set sail this summer with cruises from Southampton

  • British Isles Cruises on-board Anthem of the Seas
  • Extra savings when you book online!
  • Add a deluxe drinks package from £45pppd
  • Plus! Mediterranean fly-cruises on-board Jewel of the Seas

Cruise118

Westerdam

14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

12 Night
Argentina & Patagonia CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Antarctica & South America Round-trip Buenos AiresDetails

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina

12 Night
South America CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

10 Night
10 Nt Argentina, Rio & Sao Paulo CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Venture

10 Night
The Heart Of The AmazonDetails

Leaving:Iquitos
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Venture

12 Night
Sailing The Humboldt RouteDetails

Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

14 Night
South America From Santiago To Buenos Aires: Argentina & ChileDetails

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
Argentina, Uruguay & BrazilDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

14 Night
South America CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sponsored Deal of the Week

A Super Summer Seacation
Exclusive to Imagine Cruising! Spend seven nights sailing around the British Isles in style on board the brand new MSC Virtuosa, enjoying the luxury of all-inclusive drinks, incredible entertainment and comedy performance from John Bishop.
Read More

Cheap South America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South America. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South America cruises. Save up to 58% on last minute South America cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South America cruises often sail to Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Punta Arenas and Punta del Este during their cruise itinerary. South America cruises could leave from Buenos Aires, Callao and Copacabana Beach. Most commonly, South America cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.