South America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest

36 Night
Brazil & Amazon In-depthDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Compare Cabins
  View All Deals
  Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest

43 Night
The Americas & AntarcticaDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Compare Cabins
  View All Deals
  Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest

60 Night
Antarctica, Amazon & CaribbeanDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Compare Cabins
  View All Deals
  Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest

45 Night
Antarctica & Amazon AdventureDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Compare Cabins
  View All Deals
  Fare Includes
Cheap South America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South America. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South America cruises. Save up to 25% on last minute South America cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South America cruises often sail to Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Buzios, Ilha Grande and Ilhabela during their cruise itinerary. South America cruises could leave from Buenos Aires, Miami, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, South America cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

