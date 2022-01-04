  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
South America Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
South America - Buenos Aires

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Infinity

13 Night
Patagonia & Argentina Cruise

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

32 Night
South America Cruise

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Aurora
Aurora
Aurora

65 Night
South America Cruise

289 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

14 Night
South America Cruise

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

17 Night
South America Cruise

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

74 Night
Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage

594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

17 Night
Panama Canal & Inca Discovery

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

14 Night
South America Passage

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

16 Night
Colombia, Ecuador & Peru Voyage

707 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

18 Night
South America Cruise

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

40 Night
Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage

594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Peru & Chile Voyage

707 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

14 Night
South America Passage

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Sinfonia

25 Night
South America Cruise

705 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

14 Night
Antarctica Cruise

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

22 Night
Carnival In Rio Voyage

707 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

10 Night
10 Nt Argentina, Rio & Sao Paulo Cruise

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

22 Night
S. America & Antarctica

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

7 Night
South America Cruise

350 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

12 Night
Patagonia & Argentina Cruise

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

25 Night
South America Cruise

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Sinfonia

20 Night
South America Cruise

705 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

22 Night
South America & Antarctica

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

14 Night
South America Cruise

986 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

34 Night
Grand South America Voyage

594 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap South America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South America. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South America cruises. Save up to 62% on last minute South America cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South America cruises often sail to Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Puerto Montt, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) and Punta Arenas during their cruise itinerary. South America cruises could leave from Buenos Aires, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, South America cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

