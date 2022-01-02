  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2022 Cruises to South America

Cancellation Information

January 2022
South America
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
South America - Santiago Details

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

8 Night
South America CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

22 Night
S. America & AntarcticaDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn
Silver Muse
Silver Dawn

21 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Sinfonia

6 Night
South America CruiseDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

17 Night
South America CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Seabourn Quest

21 Night
Ultimate Antarctica & PatagoniaDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scenic Eclipse

19 Night
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland IslandsDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Infinity

13 Night
Patagonia & Argentina CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Champlain

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Eclipse

26 Night
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands & Taste Of Argentina & BrazilDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Santa Cruz II

14 Night
East Galapagos,machu Picchu & PeruDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Metropolitan Touring
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Islander

7 Night
Wild Galápagos EscapeDetails

Leaving:Guayaquil
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Preziosa

6 Night
South America CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Origin

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

74 Night
Grand South America & Antarctica VoyageDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

16 Night
Colombia, Ecuador & Peru VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Peru & Chile VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

40 Night
Grand South America & Antarctica VoyageDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

