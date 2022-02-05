  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
February 2022 Cruises to South America

MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

8 Night
South America CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

6 Night
South America CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Origin
Silver Origin (Image: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Origin

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

22 Night
Carnival In Rio VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

12 Night
South America CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

14 Night
South America CruiseDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

21 Night
South America CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

14 Night
South America CruiseDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

34 Night
Grand South America VoyageDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse

19 Night
Antarctica In Depth & Taste Of Argentina & BrazilDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse

20 Night
Antarctica In Depth With Patagonian AdventureDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
National Geographic Islander

7 Night
Wild Galápagos EscapeDetails

Leaving:Guayaquil
No prices currently available for this sailing.
National Geographic Endeavour II

16 Night
Galápagos Aboard National Geographic Endeavour Ii + Peru's Land Of The IncaDetails

34 Reviews
Leaving:Guayaquil
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

9 Night
South America CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

12 Night
Argentina & Patagonia CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Xpedition

7 Night
Galapagos Southern LoopDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

21 Night
Fjords & Antarctica VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Xploration

7 Night
Galapagos Northern LoopDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Xpedition

7 Night
Galapagos Northern LoopDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

9 Night
South America CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Montevideo
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
