South America Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

December 2022
South America
All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

7 Night
South America From Rio De Janeiro To Buenos Aires: Santos & BuziosDetails

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Origin
Silver Origin (Image: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Origin

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina
Marina
Marina

21 Night
South America CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon
Silver Moon
Silver Moon

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Flora

7 Night
Galapagos Inner Loop ItineraryDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Flora

7 Night
Galapagos Outer Loop ItineraryDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

17 Night
South America CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

12 Night
Argentina & Patagonia HolidayDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

14 Night
Argentina, Uruguay & BrazilDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Xploration

7 Night
Galapagos Northern LoopDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Xpedition

7 Night
Galapagos Northern LoopDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Xpedition

7 Night
Galapagos Southern LoopDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

9 Night
Argentina, Rio & Sao PauloDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap South America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South America. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South America cruises. Save up to 61% on last minute South America cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South America cruises often sail to Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Lima and Punta del Este during their cruise itinerary. South America cruises could leave from Barbados, Buenos Aires, Callao, Copacabana Beach and California. Most commonly, South America cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd June 2021.

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.