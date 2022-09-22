  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Kobe Around the World

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

36 Night
Sailing The Seas Of East Asia 36d Osa-boa Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

49 Night
The Fantastic Far East: Japan & Indonesia 49d Osa-...Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

22 Night
Juxtapositions Of Japan 22d Zai-hkg Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Set sail on board Celebrity Silhouette®

Getaways from Southampton with Celebrity Cruises

  • Always Included with Drinks, Tips & Wifi on all sailings!
  • Selected UK Staycations receive Port Parking & Balcony Upgrades!
  • CLICK HERE TO BOOK
  • Terms & Conditions Apply.

Iglu Cruise

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to Around the World

Cruises from Amsterdam to Around the World

892 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to Around the World

Cruises from Piraeus to Around the World

1,367 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland to Around the World

Cruises from Auckland to Around the World

414 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to Around the World

Cruises from Barcelona to Around the World

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Brisbane to Around the World

Cruises from Brisbane to Around the World

241 Reviews
Cruises from Cairns to Around the World

Cruises from Cairns to Around the World

150 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town to Around the World

Cruises from Cape Town to Around the World

76 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Around the World

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Around the World

147 Reviews
Cruises from Darwin to Around the World

Cruises from Darwin to Around the World

187 Reviews
Cruises from Fremantle to Around the World

Cruises from Fremantle to Around the World

101 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to Around the World

Cruises from Hamburg to Around the World

150 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong to Around the World

Cruises from Hong Kong to Around the World

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to Around the World

Cruises from Istanbul to Around the World

405 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe to Around the World

Cruises from Kobe to Around the World

41 Reviews
Cruises from San Francisco to Around the World

Cruises from San Francisco to Around the World

386 Reviews
Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to Around the World

Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to Around the World

118 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to Around the World

Cruises from Sydney to Around the World

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo to Around the World

Cruises from Tokyo to Around the World

65 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Around the World

Cruises from Vancouver to Around the World

741 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to Around the World

Cruises from Florida to Around the World

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 16th August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.