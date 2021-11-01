  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

November 2021 Cruises to Around the World

Cancellation Information

Filters

November 2021
World Cruise
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

26 Night
World CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

27 Night
Moroccan Markets, Canary Island Vineyards: A Transatlantic Crossing 27d Bcn-mia Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

14 Night
Lovely Leewards 14d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)
Wind Spirit

31 Night
Interesting Cultures Of The South Pacific: Melanesia, Australia & Indonesia 31d Ltk-boa (nov 26 2021Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Lautoka
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

EXCLUSIVE to Cruise118.com!

Kids Sail Free when you book a balcony or above

  • MSC Virtuosa - British Isles - 4th September 2021 - 7nights
  • Includes Premium all-inclusive drinks package and pre-paid gratuities
  • 50% EXTRA NHS discount available!
  • Balcony from £1,055pp | Family of 4 Balcony £2,110

Cruise118

Wind Surf

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise Tour 8d Bcn-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

17 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

14 Night
Lovely Leewards 14d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Star Pride

14 Night
Lovely Leewards 14d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

25 Night
Mayan Magnificence, Transatlantic Tranquility 25d Lis-mia Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

17 Night
Twice The Tahiti 17d Ppt-ppt Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

18 Night
Reefs & Rainforests: The Caribbean, Colombia, Panama & Costa Rica Via The Panama Canal 18d Bgi-ptc (Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

15 Night
Visions Of The South Pacific: Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia & The Coral Sea 15d Ltk-cns Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Lautoka
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

20 Night
Call Of The Mediterranean & Canary Islands With The Corinth Canal 20d Pir-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

62 Night
World CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to Around the World

May 2021 Cruises to Around the World

June 2021 Cruises to Around the World

June 2021 Cruises to Around the World

July 2021 Cruises to Around the World

July 2021 Cruises to Around the World

August 2021 Cruises to Around the World

August 2021 Cruises to Around the World

September 2021 Cruises to Around the World

September 2021 Cruises to Around the World

October 2021 Cruises to Around the World

October 2021 Cruises to Around the World

November 2021 Cruises to Around the World

November 2021 Cruises to Around the World

December 2021 Cruises to Around the World

December 2021 Cruises to Around the World

January 2022 Cruises to Around the World

January 2022 Cruises to Around the World

February 2022 Cruises to Around the World

February 2022 Cruises to Around the World

March 2022 Cruises to Around the World

March 2022 Cruises to Around the World

April 2022 Cruises to Around the World

April 2022 Cruises to Around the World

May 2022 Cruises to Around the World

May 2022 Cruises to Around the World

June 2022 Cruises to Around the World

June 2022 Cruises to Around the World

July 2022 Cruises to Around the World

July 2022 Cruises to Around the World

August 2022 Cruises to Around the World

August 2022 Cruises to Around the World

September 2022 Cruises to Around the World

September 2022 Cruises to Around the World

October 2022 Cruises to Around the World

October 2022 Cruises to Around the World

November 2022 Cruises to Around the World

November 2022 Cruises to Around the World

December 2022 Cruises to Around the World

December 2022 Cruises to Around the World

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.