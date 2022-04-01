  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2022 Cruises to Around the World

Cancellation Information

Filters

April 2022
World Cruise
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

20 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas

10 Night
Barbados To Galveston CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

13 Night
13 Nt Western Caribbean & The AmericasDetails

2,269 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

15 Night
World CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Amazing Value – 14nts from only £1,699pp

All-Inc Barbados Stay & Royal Caribbean Cruise

  • 7nt all-inclusive hotel stay at The Sands Barbados
  • 7nt full-board cruise on board Grandeur of the Seas®
  • All flights & transfers included
  • Departing Dec 2021 to Apr 2022 – Call 01793 575 173 to book

Imagine Cruises UK

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

27 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

30 Night
Amazon & Atlantic AdventureDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Manaus
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

23 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Zaandam

36 Night
Grand World VoyageDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise Tour 8d Lis-bcn Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

15 Night
Italian Trio 15d Bcn-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

17 Night
Romance Of The West Med 17d Lis-cvv Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Cloud Expedition

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Cairns
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

14 Night
Continental ConnoisseurDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

13 Night
Black Sea MosaicDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

27 Night
Grand Journey: Mediterranean & Trans-atlanticDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

23 Night
World CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Explorer of the Seas

6 Night
San Juan To Miami CruiseDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
SeaDream II

14 Night
San Juan To BarcelonaDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Wind Star

14 Night
Ancient To Avant-garde Mediterranean 14d Bcn-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

23 Night
Tahitian Lagoons & Mexican Beaches: A South Pacific Crossing 23d Ppt-pvr Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

15 Night
Enchantment Of The Western Med 15d Lis-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

17 Night
Black Sea Beauty & Eastern Mediterranean Icons Via The Corinth Canal 17d Pir-ist Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

17 Night
Greek Grandeur & Roman Holiday 17d Cvv-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

16 Night
World CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to Around the World

May 2021 Cruises to Around the World

June 2021 Cruises to Around the World

June 2021 Cruises to Around the World

July 2021 Cruises to Around the World

July 2021 Cruises to Around the World

August 2021 Cruises to Around the World

August 2021 Cruises to Around the World

September 2021 Cruises to Around the World

September 2021 Cruises to Around the World

October 2021 Cruises to Around the World

October 2021 Cruises to Around the World

November 2021 Cruises to Around the World

November 2021 Cruises to Around the World

December 2021 Cruises to Around the World

December 2021 Cruises to Around the World

January 2022 Cruises to Around the World

January 2022 Cruises to Around the World

February 2022 Cruises to Around the World

February 2022 Cruises to Around the World

March 2022 Cruises to Around the World

March 2022 Cruises to Around the World

April 2022 Cruises to Around the World

April 2022 Cruises to Around the World

May 2022 Cruises to Around the World

May 2022 Cruises to Around the World

June 2022 Cruises to Around the World

June 2022 Cruises to Around the World

July 2022 Cruises to Around the World

July 2022 Cruises to Around the World

August 2022 Cruises to Around the World

August 2022 Cruises to Around the World

September 2022 Cruises to Around the World

September 2022 Cruises to Around the World

October 2022 Cruises to Around the World

October 2022 Cruises to Around the World

November 2022 Cruises to Around the World

November 2022 Cruises to Around the World

December 2022 Cruises to Around the World

December 2022 Cruises to Around the World

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.