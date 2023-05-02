  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Around the World Cruise Deals

Around the World Cruise Deals

We found you 11 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

20 Night
Repositioning CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sirena
Sirena

25 Night
World CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Bilbao
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

18 Night
World CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

21 Night
World CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Book now for Royal Caribbean 2022

  • Sail on the largest ship in the world Wonder of the Seas
  • Set sail from the UK on-board Anthem of the seas
  • Caribbean & Mediterranean itineraries on Odyssey of the Seas
  • In high demand, book ahead today!

Cruise118

19 Night
World CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Greek Isles & Adriatic IconsDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
May 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

34 Night
World CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

19 Night
World CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Riviera WanderlustDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
May 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Isn’t It Time to book your next Celebrity cruise?
Book a Celebrity cruise by 1 November 21 and save up to 20% off the cruise fare. We’ll also help you get there with exclusive airfares on our Fly-Cruises: Fly to Europe from £99pp or save up to £150pp on flights to the Caribbean. Plus - Drinks, Wi-Fi and Tips are Always Included. T&C’s Apply.
Read More

Cheap World Cruise Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to World Cruise. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for World Cruise cruises. Save up to 52% on last minute World Cruise cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular World Cruise cruises often sail to Barcelona, Lisbon, Athens, Santorini and Argostoli (Kefalonia) during their cruise itinerary. World Cruise cruises could leave from Piraeus, Bilbao, Haifa, Istanbul and Lisbon. Most commonly, World Cruise cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd November 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.