  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Colombo, Sri Lanka to the Middle East

Filters

Any
Middle East
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

18 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Colombo
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Free On-board Spend w. Princess Cruises

Hurry, don’t miss out on 2021 & 2022 itineraries

  • All-inclusive 2021 Summer UK Seacations from just £799pp
  • Brand New 2022/23 sailings to exotic destinations
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

Related Cruises

Cruises from Abu Dhabi to the Middle East

Cruises from Abu Dhabi to the Middle East

155 Reviews
Cruises from Aqaba to the Middle East

Cruises from Aqaba to the Middle East

70 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to the Middle East

Cruises from Piraeus to the Middle East

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to the Middle East

Cruises from Barcelona to the Middle East

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to the Middle East

Cruises from Dubai to the Middle East

255 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to the Middle East

Cruises from Genoa to the Middle East

444 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to the Middle East

Cruises from Lisbon to the Middle East

860 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to the Middle East

Cruises from Marseille to the Middle East

893 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to the Middle East

Cruises from Rome to the Middle East

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore to the Middle East

Cruises from Singapore to the Middle East

656 Reviews
Cruises from Venice to the Middle East

Cruises from Venice to the Middle East

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from Colombo, Sri Lanka to the Middle East

Cruises from Colombo, Sri Lanka to the Middle East

58 Reviews
Cruises from Rhodes to the Middle East

Cruises from Rhodes to the Middle East

515 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 29th July 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.