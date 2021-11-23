  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

7 Day Cruises to the Middle East

Filters

Any
Middle East
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera
MSC Opera
MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises.

Save £200 on 2021 sailings with code CRUISE2021

  • Free changes available on all bookings up until 31st October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Book with £0 deposit using direct debit
  • Package refund guarantee

Marella Cruises

MSC Virtuosa

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

20 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
MSC Opera

20 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Opera

19 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa

20 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

11 Night
Arabia & World Cup VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa

24 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

8 Night
Petra, Holy Land & CyprusDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

11 Night
Luxor & The Valley Of The KingsDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC World Europa

20 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC World Europa

19 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC World Europa

15 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

11 Night
Glorious GatewaysDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Larnaca
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC World Europa

25 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC World Europa

21 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

7 Transatlantic Cruises

7 Transatlantic Cruises

7 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

7 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

7 Alaska Cruises

7 Alaska Cruises

7 Asia Cruises

7 Asia Cruises

7 Caribbean Cruises

7 Caribbean Cruises

7 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Western Caribbean Cruises

7 Western Caribbean Cruises

7 Europe Cruises

7 Europe Cruises

7 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

7 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

7 Western Mediterranean Cruises

7 Western Mediterranean Cruises

7 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

7 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

7 South America Cruises

7 South America Cruises

7 Around the World Cruises

7 Around the World Cruises

7 Middle East Cruises

7 Middle East Cruises

7 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

7 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

7 Canada & New England Cruises

7 Canada & New England Cruises

7 Baltic Sea Cruises

7 Baltic Sea Cruises

7 South Pacific Cruises

7 South Pacific Cruises

7 Mediterranean Cruises

7 Mediterranean Cruises

7 Mexico Cruises

7 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.