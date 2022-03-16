Between the South Pacific and Indian Oceans, Australia is extraordinarily diverse in terms of its geography, wildlife and climate, with deserts, mountains and rainforests (not to mention those beloved Koala bears). Hardly limited to wilderness, Australia also boasts urban culture in Sydney and Melbourne. Famous as the set of the "Lord of the Rings" movies, New Zealand has unparalleled natural beauty (did we mention the Great Barrier Reef), as well as adventure sports and outstanding wine.

