Australia & New Zealand Cruises

Sydney Opera House (Photo: Semisatch/Shutterstock)

About Australia & New Zealand Cruises

Between the South Pacific and Indian Oceans, Australia is extraordinarily diverse in terms of its geography, wildlife and climate, with deserts, mountains and rainforests (not to mention those beloved Koala bears). Hardly limited to wilderness, Australia also boasts urban culture in Sydney and Melbourne. Famous as the set of the "Lord of the Rings" movies, New Zealand has unparalleled natural beauty (did we mention the Great Barrier Reef), as well as adventure sports and outstanding wine.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

  • More about Australia & New Zealand

  • What is the best time to cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

  • Which cruise lines go to Australia & New Zealand?

Find Australia & New Zealand Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

28 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

17 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

14 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

21 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

14 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

10 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

18 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

13 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess

13 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas

5 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

480 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

5 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

9 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

13 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess

4 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

15 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

27 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

7 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess

12 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

4 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess

11 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

11 Night
Cruise to Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

More about Australia & New Zealand

What is the best time to cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

Thanks to a rather temperate climate, there are cruises to the continent of Australia nearly year-round. The summer months Down Under are actually considered winter in the U.S., so that's the most popular time of year to visit (and when the vast majority of New Zealand port stops are scheduled). Just keep in mind that from December through February, it can get incredibly hot. For more: Australia Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to Australia & New Zealand?

Pretty much all of the major cruise lines worldwide run Australia/New Zealand cruises, including popular lines like Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity and luxury line Seabourn. P&O Cruises is the top choice amongst local Aussies. Many of the same lines stop in New Zealand, but only during the summer months --New Zealand tends to be much colder the rest of the year. There are also expedition lines like Lindblad and Coral Expeditions that make port stops in some of the smaller ports throughout New Zealand.

What are some things to do in Australia & New Zealand?

Australia is full of natural landmarks and world-class museums. Don't miss the beaches or snorkeling and diving the Great Barrier Reef; a stroll across the iconic Harbour Bridge in Sydney; and shopping and dining in Melbourne. New Zealand is decidedly more low-key and ideal for long strolls to take in the natural landscape, but visitors should also squeeze in an excursion to historic Christchurch.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

Yes, a passport is required for cruises to Australia and/or New Zealand.

What should I pack for a cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

You'll want to be sure to pack lightweight clothing including plenty of shorts, t-shirts and sundresses, particularly if you're traveling in the region's mid-summer months. You'll definitely want a swimsuit and plenty of sunscreen as well. For more: What to Take to Australia on a Cruise.

