  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Australia & New Zealand

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Australia & New Zealand
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Singles Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Last Minute Deals
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

8 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Amazing Offer – 9nts from only £1,299pp

Brand New MSC Virtuosa Cruise & All-Inc Dubai Stay

  • 7nt full-board Arabia cruise on board brand new MSC Virtuosa
  • FREE Premium Drinks Package when booking a Balcony or above
  • 2nt All-Inc Dubai stay, all Emirates Airline flights & transfers
  • Departing Dec 2021 to Mar 2022 – Call 01793 575 173 to book

Imagine Cruises UK

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Cherry Blossom, Kyoto, Mt Fuji & All-Inc Silversea
Discover the incredible treasures of Japan on this epic cruise holiday. Savour an all-inclusive luxury cruise to Osaka where you’ll explore some of Kyoto’s most-loved attractions. You’ll then embark the famous bullet train to Tokyo for a three-night hotel stay and tour of majestic Mount Fuji.
Read More

Cheap Australia & New Zealand Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Australia & New Zealand. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Australia & New Zealand cruises. Save up to 64% on last minute Australia & New Zealand cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Australia & New Zealand cruises often sail to Sydney (Australia), Cairns, Port Douglas, Willis Island and Moreton Island during their cruise itinerary. Australia & New Zealand cruises could leave from Sydney. Most commonly, Australia & New Zealand cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 28th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.