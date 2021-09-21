  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Toronto to Canada & New England

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Canada & New England
Toronto
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Hanseatic Inspiration
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Inspiration

12 Night
Great Lakes - Natural Spectacles With Vast Lake BackdropsDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Ship (Image: Viking)
Viking Octantis

7 Night
Niagara & The Great LakesDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Hanseatic Inspiration
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Inspiration

14 Night
St Lawrence River And Nova Scotia - Cities, Land And Rivers - The Diversity Of CanadaDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Ship (Image: Viking)
Viking Octantis

12 Night
Canadian DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

EXCLUSIVE to Cruise118.com!

Kids Sail Free when you book a balcony or above

  • MSC Virtuosa - British Isles - 4th September 2021 - 7nights
  • Includes Premium all-inclusive drinks package and pre-paid gratuities
  • 50% EXTRA NHS discount available!
  • Balcony from £1,055pp | Family of 4 Balcony £2,110

Cruise118

Related Cruises

Cruises from Baltimore to Canada & New England

Cruises from Baltimore to Canada & New England

379 Reviews
Cruises from Boston to Canada & New England

Cruises from Boston to Canada & New England

719 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Canada & New England

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Canada & New England

2,214 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to Canada & New England

Cruises from Hamburg to Canada & New England

150 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to Canada & New England

Cruises from Southampton to Canada & New England

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Montreal to Canada & New England

Cruises from Montreal to Canada & New England

89 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to Canada & New England

Cruises from Manhattan to Canada & New England

1,130 Reviews
Cruises from Bayonne to Canada & New England

Cruises from Bayonne to Canada & New England

799 Reviews
Cruises from Quebec City to Canada & New England

Cruises from Quebec City to Canada & New England

329 Reviews
Cruises from Toronto to Canada & New England

Cruises from Toronto to Canada & New England

3 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Canada & New England

Cruises from Vancouver to Canada & New England

741 Reviews
Cruises from New York to Canada & New England

Cruises from New York to Canada & New England

Cruises from London to Canada & New England

Cruises from London to Canada & New England

Cruises from Florida to Canada & New England

Cruises from Florida to Canada & New England

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 29th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.