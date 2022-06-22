  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
12 Day Cruises to Canada & New England

Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

24 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Aurora
Aurora
Aurora

24 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

31 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

22 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

29 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Arcadia

30 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

406 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

16 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

25 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

16 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

13 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

15 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

15 Night
Canada Cruise

192 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada Cruise

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada Cruise

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

12 Night
Eastern Seaboard Explorer

1,867 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

12 Night
Canadian Discovery

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Inspiration

12 Night
Great Lakes - Natural Spectacles With Vast Lake B...

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

23 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
The Atlantic Coast

162 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
