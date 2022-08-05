  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Canada & New England Cruise Deals

Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy

10 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details
280 Reviews

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

24 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails
108 Reviews

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess
10 Night

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails
2,506 Reviews

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess
10 Night

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails
2,506 Reviews

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails
2,328 Reviews

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess
10 Night

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails
2,506 Reviews

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess
14 Night

14 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails
2,506 Reviews

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Norwegian Joy

7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details
280 Reviews

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

11 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails
2,328 Reviews

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details
2,295 Reviews

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails
1,588 Reviews

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess
16 Night

16 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails
2,506 Reviews

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity
8 Night

8 Night
Essential NortheastDetails
284 Reviews

284 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

14 Night
Atlantic Coast HarborsDetails
144 Reviews

144 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
New England Fall Foliage & CanadaDetails
144 Reviews

144 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails
1,588 Reviews

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston Details
2,295 Reviews

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

10 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details
280 Reviews

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Insignia

11 Night
New England CruiseDetails
192 Reviews

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

10 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details
280 Reviews

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess
13 Night

13 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails
2,506 Reviews

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess
7 Night

7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Insignia

15 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cheap Canada & New England Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Canada & New England. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Canada & New England cruises. Save up to 47% on last minute Canada & New England cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Canada & New England cruises often sail to Halifax, Montreal, New York (Manhattan), Charleston and Boston during their cruise itinerary. Canada & New England cruises could leave from Boston, Montreal, Quebec City, New York and the East Coast. Most commonly, Canada & New England cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

