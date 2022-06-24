  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises for the Disabled to Canada & New England

Cancellation Information

Filters

Canada & New England
Cruises for the Disabled
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

16 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Aurora

24 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

289 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

11 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
Canada & New England CruiseDetails

1,986 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas

5 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

2,269 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

22 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

29 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

15 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

31 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
