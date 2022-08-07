  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

We found you 1 cruise

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Summit
12 Night
Greenland & Iceland CruiseDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Baltic Sea. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Baltic Sea cruises. Save up to 22% on last minute Baltic Sea cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Baltic Sea cruises often sail to Halifax, Newfoundland, Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Reykjavik and Akureyri during their cruise itinerary. Baltic Sea cruises could leave from Bayonne, New York and the East Coast. Most commonly, Baltic Sea cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

