Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

We found you 10 cruises

Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

9 Night
Spain & France CruiseDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

14 Night
Spain & Italian MediterraneanDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

4 Night
Bruges & Amsterdam CruiseDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Spain & France CruiseDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Baltic Sea. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Baltic Sea cruises. Save up to 23% on last minute Baltic Sea cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Baltic Sea cruises often sail to Bergen, Vigo, Bilbao, Alesund and La Coruna during their cruise itinerary. Baltic Sea cruises could leave from Southampton and London. Most commonly, Baltic Sea cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th October 2021.

