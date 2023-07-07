  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises from Piraeus to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Piraeus to the Baltic Sea

We found you 1 cruise

Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Winter 2021/22 with Cunard

Choose Cunard Fare and select one of the following

  • Free car parking
  • Free coach transfers
  • Free on-board spending money
  • Book and Early Saver Fare & enjoy low prices

Cruise118

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea

893 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Piraeus to the Baltic Sea

1,369 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Bergen to the Baltic Sea

714 Reviews
Cruises from Dublin to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Dublin to the Baltic Sea

328 Reviews
Cruises from Edinburgh to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Edinburgh to the Baltic Sea

211 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Hamburg to the Baltic Sea

150 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Kiel to the Baltic Sea

50 Reviews
Cruises from Liverpool to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Liverpool to the Baltic Sea

134 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Marseille to the Baltic Sea

893 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Manhattan to the Baltic Sea

1,130 Reviews
Cruises from Newcastle to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Newcastle to the Baltic Sea

57 Reviews
Cruises from Oslo to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Oslo to the Baltic Sea

407 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Le Havre to the Baltic Sea

362 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Reykjavik to the Baltic Sea

139 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Stockholm to the Baltic Sea

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tromso to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Tromso to the Baltic Sea

97 Reviews
Cruises from New York to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from New York to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Canary Wharf to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Canary Wharf to the Baltic Sea

65 Reviews
Cruises from Portsmouth to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Portsmouth to the Baltic Sea

26 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Ijmuiden to the Baltic Sea

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 6th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.