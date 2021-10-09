  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

324 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

14 Night
Norway Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

13 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

13 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

14 Night
Baltic Capitals VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

13 Night
British Isles VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

26 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

30 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

15 Night
Postcards From The BalticDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

26 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Greenwich
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

71 Night
Grand Journey: EuropeDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Northern IslesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

13 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Baltic Sea. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Baltic Sea cruises. Save up to 44% on last minute Baltic Sea cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Baltic Sea cruises often sail to St. Petersburg, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Tallinn during their cruise itinerary. Baltic Sea cruises could leave from Kiel, Southampton, Manhattan, New York and London. Most commonly, Baltic Sea cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 3rd August 2021.

