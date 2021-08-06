  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
August 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cancellation Information

August 2021
Baltic Sea
Cancellation Information
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

3 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

Leaving:Greenock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

9 Night
Iceland Cruise

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

8 Night
British Isles Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
British Isles Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Iceland Intensive Voyage

707 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

636 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Scotland Intensive Voyage

707 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

131 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

8 Night
British Isles Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles Cruise

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles Cruise

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Ireland Intensive Voyage

707 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

6 Night
British Isles Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

15 Night
Postcards From The Baltic

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia Cruise

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

6 Night
British Isles Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

20 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

230 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

14 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Spirit

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

304 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

14 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

636 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

20 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

297 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

14 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

636 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
