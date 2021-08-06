  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Cancellation Information
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Greenock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

8 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Ireland Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Iceland Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Scotland Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

20 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

20 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

13 Night
Baltic & St. Pete VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Baltic Sea. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Baltic Sea cruises. Save up to 44% on last minute Baltic Sea cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Baltic Sea cruises often sail to Southampton, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Tallinn during their cruise itinerary. Baltic Sea cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, Kiel and London. Most commonly, Baltic Sea cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

