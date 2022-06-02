  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

June 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cancellation Information

Filters

June 2022
Baltic Sea
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina
Marina
Marina

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

30 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Amazing Value – 14nts from only £1,699pp

All-Inc Barbados Stay & Royal Caribbean Cruise

  • 7nt all-inclusive hotel stay at The Sands Barbados
  • 7nt full-board cruise on board Grandeur of the Seas®
  • All flights & transfers included
  • Departing Dec 2021 to Apr 2022 – Call 01793 575 173 to book

Imagine Cruises UK

Sirena

8 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

12 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

2 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

14 Night
Baltic Capitals VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Arctic Circle CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Spain & France CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral

5 Night
Uk & Ireland CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Anthem of the Seas

12 Night
Discover The Canaries CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

10 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

June 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

June 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

July 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

July 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

August 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

August 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

September 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

September 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

October 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

October 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

November 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

November 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

December 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

December 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

January 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

January 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

February 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

February 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

March 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

March 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

April 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

April 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

June 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

June 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

July 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

July 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

August 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

August 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

September 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

September 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

October 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

October 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

November 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

November 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

December 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

December 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.