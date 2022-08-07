  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

August 2022
Baltic Sea
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

11 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

9 Night
Iceland Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Northern Europe CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Ireland Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Scotland Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

9 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

8 Night
European Gardens & GatewaysDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Baltic Sea. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Baltic Sea cruises. Save up to 49% on last minute Baltic Sea cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Baltic Sea cruises often sail to Southampton, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Tallinn during their cruise itinerary. Baltic Sea cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Kiel, Southampton and London. Most commonly, Baltic Sea cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

