September 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cancellation Information

September 2022
Baltic Sea
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Getaway
9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica
7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon
13 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica
7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Spain & France CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords Cruise From DoverDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

11 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Old World Joie De VivreDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Braemar

12 Night
Uk & Ireland CruiseDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
The Baltic & St PetersburgDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

1 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

7 Night
British Isles Cruise From DoverDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

5 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

12 Night
Discover The Canaries CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
