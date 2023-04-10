  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

April 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

April 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,600 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

10 Night
Land Of Fjords & FairytalesDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Star
Viking Star

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

7-Nts from £522pp with Princess Cruises!

Hurry, don’t miss out on 2022 & 2023 itineraries

  • Worldwide collection available to book now
  • Brand new 2023 sailings from the UK
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

Related Cruises

November 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

November 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

December 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

December 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

January 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

January 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

February 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

February 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

March 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

March 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

April 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

April 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

June 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

June 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

July 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

July 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

August 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

August 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

September 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

September 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

October 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

October 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

November 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

November 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

December 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

December 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

January 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

January 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

February 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

February 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

March 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

March 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

April 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

April 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 15th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.