  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

May 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 33 cruises

Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Isn’t It Time to book your next holiday?

  • Book a Celebrity cruise now and save up to 20% off the cruise fare
  • We’ll also help you get there with flights to Europe from £99pp
  • Plus, Drinks, Wi-Fi and Tips are Always Included
  • Hurry! Offer Ends 1 November 2021. T&C’s Apply.

Celebrity Cruises

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,927 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Spain, Portugal & France CruiseDetails

1,927 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bruges & Amsterdam CruiseDetails

1,927 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Viking Shores & FjordsDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
British Isles ExplorerDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Greenwich
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Scandinavia & The British IslesDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Greenwich
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
North Sea & Scandinavian SerenadeDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Voyage Of The Midnight SunDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Legends Of The Fjords & Baltic JewelsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

25 Night
Midnight Sun & Legends Of The FjordsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Viking Sagas & Baltic JewelsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Circumnavigating The Baltic SeaDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

December 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

December 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

January 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

January 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

February 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

February 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

March 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

March 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

April 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

April 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

June 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

June 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

July 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

July 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

August 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

August 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

September 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

September 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

October 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

October 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

November 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

November 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

December 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

December 2022 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

January 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

January 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

February 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

February 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

March 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

March 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

April 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

April 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

May 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

June 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

June 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd November 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.