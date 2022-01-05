What is the best time to cruise to the South Pacific?

Imagine the ultimate paradise; you're likely to find it in the South Pacific. Reachable from Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific includes popular islands like Fiji, Bora Bora, Tahiti and Samoa as well as more remote stops that are diverse in culture, history, languages, geology and scenery. On a South Pacific cruise, you can enjoy relaxed beaches and some of the world's best water sports.

Experience the local cultures by attending dedicated cultural presentations and shows; visit villages; snorkel and dive the South Pacific's famously clear water; watch for wildlife or shop -- these are some of the top diversions throughout the South Pacific.

Paul Gauguin specializes in South Pacific cruises and sails the region all year, while lines including Princess, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean and Holland America feature South Pacific ports on world cruises and repositioning cruises. Luxury lines including Seabourn and Silversea can be found in the area, as well.

South Pacific cruises run year-round, but the dry season is from May to October, making it an ideal time to visit. Reachable from Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific includes popular islands like Fiji, Bora Bora, Tahiti and Samoa.

