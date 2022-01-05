  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

South Pacific Cruises

Bora Bora (Photo: Marcelo Alex/Shutterstock)

About South Pacific Cruises

Imagine the ultimate paradise; you're likely to find it in the South Pacific. Reachable from Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific includes popular islands like Fiji, Bora Bora, Tahiti and Samoa as well as more remote stops that are diverse in culture, history, languages, geology and scenery. On a South Pacific cruise, you can enjoy relaxed beaches and some of the world's best water sports.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

  • More about the South Pacific

  • What is the best time to cruise to the South Pacific?

  • Which cruise lines go to the South Pacific?

Find South Pacific Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
South Pacific
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

10 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Set sail on a UK Princess cruise this summer

  • All-inclusive balcony cruises from £489pp
  • Scenic sailings or voyages with UK ports of call
  • Premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities all included
  • MedallionClass holidays only Princess can show you

Princess Cruises UK

Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess

14 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess

11 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

13 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Royal Princess

13 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Explorer

14 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Splendor

8 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Splendor

8 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Quantum of the Seas

9 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

480 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

34 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

13 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam

25 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

25 Night
Cruise to South PacificDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

More about the South Pacific

What is the best time to cruise to the South Pacific?

South Pacific cruises run year-round, but the dry season is from May to October, making it an ideal time to visit. Reachable from Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific includes popular islands like Fiji, Bora Bora, Tahiti and Samoa.

Which cruise lines go to the South Pacific?

Paul Gauguin specializes in South Pacific cruises and sails the region all year, while lines including Princess, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean and Holland America feature South Pacific ports on world cruises and repositioning cruises. Luxury lines including Seabourn and Silversea can be found in the area, as well.

What are some things to do in the South Pacific?

Experience the local cultures by attending dedicated cultural presentations and shows; visit villages; snorkel and dive the South Pacific's famously clear water; watch for wildlife or shop -- these are  some of the top diversions throughout the South Pacific.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the South Pacific?

Yes, a passport is required for South Pacific cruises.

Related Cruises

Adamstown (Pitcairn Island)

Adamstown (Pitcairn Island)

1 Review
Alotau

Alotau

37 Reviews
Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa)

Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa)

Bora Bora

Bora Bora

177 Reviews
Champagne Bay (Vanuatu)

Champagne Bay (Vanuatu)

60 Reviews
Christmas Island

Christmas Island

Conflict Islands

Conflict Islands

27 Reviews
Dravuni Island

Dravuni Island

47 Reviews
Easter Island

Easter Island

3 Reviews
Fanning Island

Fanning Island

14 Reviews
Gizo

Gizo

1 Review
Honiara

Honiara

3 Reviews
Huahine

Huahine

57 Reviews
Isle of Pines (New Caledonia)

Isle of Pines (New Caledonia)

268 Reviews
Kiriwina (Papua New Guinea)

Kiriwina (Papua New Guinea)

42 Reviews
Lautoka

Lautoka

93 Reviews
Lifou

Lifou

125 Reviews
Lombok

Lombok

38 Reviews
Luganville

Luganville

20 Reviews
Madang

Madang

3 Reviews
Mare

Mare

107 Reviews
Moorea

Moorea

153 Reviews
Mystery Island

Mystery Island

263 Reviews
Nadi

Nadi

3 Reviews
Norfolk Island

Norfolk Island

2 Reviews
Noumea

Noumea

418 Reviews
Pago Pago

Pago Pago

63 Reviews
Pentecost Island

Pentecost Island

2 Reviews
Port Denarau

Port Denarau

38 Reviews
Port Moresby

Port Moresby

3 Reviews
Port Vila

Port Vila

191 Reviews
Rabaul

Rabaul

20 Reviews
Raiatea

Raiatea

50 Reviews
Rangiroa

Rangiroa

30 Reviews
Suva

Suva

122 Reviews
Tahiti (Papeete)

Tahiti (Papeete)

203 Reviews
Wala

Wala

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.