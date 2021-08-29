  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Set sail on a UK Princess cruise this summer

  • All-inclusive balcony cruises from £389pp
  • Scenic sailings or voyages with UK ports of call
  • Premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities all included
  • MedallionClass holidays only Princess can show you

Princess Cruises UK

Cruise Critic Favorite
15 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored Deal of the Week

Luxury Middle East Cruise with Oceania Cruises
Escape for some winter sun next year on a luxury cruise to the Middle East with overnights on board In Abu Dhabi & Dubai. Book today and receive free WIFI + choice of house select beverage package, up to $600 spend or 6 excursions. Plus free £50 Amazon voucher on selected cabin grades*. T&C’s Apply.
Read More

Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 32% on last minute Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Rome (Civitavecchia), Athens, Istanbul, Rhodes and Kusadasi during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Lisbon, Monaco and Rome. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th May 2021.

